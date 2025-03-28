IPL 2025 is in full swing, and fans are getting a regular dose of live-action entertainment. Ever since the league started, it has been mostly dominated by batsmen, which is very obvious considering the format of the game. While we talk about the batsmen dominating the league today, let’s take a look at the most expensive batters of the season. The list is topped by Rishabh Pant, with a hefty salary of over 25 crores!

Among hardcore batsmen of IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant is the most expensive one. While playing for Lucknow Super Giants, the star player received a paycheck of 27 crores for this season. Pant is followed by Shreyas Iyer, who is known for his hitting abilities. He is playing for Punjab Kings at a price of 26.75 crores.

The next on the list is Jos Buttler, who needs no introduction when it comes to striking the ball very hard. Gujarat Titans acquired his services for IPL 2025 at 15.75 crores, making him the most expensive batsman among overseas players. He is followed by KL Rahul, who is playing for Delhi Capitals at a price of 14 crores.

English cricketer Phil Salt is a powerful hitter. For this season, he’s associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a salary of 11.50 crores. The next on the list is Ishan Kishan, who has already impressed everyone with his century in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s debut match in IPL 2025. He received a paycheck of 11.25 crores.

Last but not the least is Jitesh Sharma. In IPL, he enjoys an average of around 23 and a good strike rate of 151.13. This year, he’s playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a salary of 11 crores.

Take a look at the most expensive batsmen of IPL 2025 (above 10 crores):

Rishabh Pant (LSG) – 27 crores

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)- 26.75 crores

Jos Buttler (GT) – 15.75 crores

KL Rahul (DC) – 14 crores

Phil Salt (RCB) – 11.50 crores

Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 11.25 crores

Jitesh Sharma (RCB) – 11 crores

(Please note that the list includes only specialist batsmen and no all-rounders)

