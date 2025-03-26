Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka MS Dhoni, is hands down one of the most-loved and famous personalities in the cricket world. In IPL, his mere presence on the ground is enough to lift fans’ spirits, which we have seen in almost every match he has participated in. While playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for several years, the veteran cricketer has achieved god-level fandom and a crazy pull at ticket windows. With such popularity and his value as a player, Dhoni has been paid solid paychecks over the years.

Ever since IPL started, Dhoni has been associated with CSK. Under his captaincy, the team has won five trophies, which speaks volumes of his contribution to the side. Besides captaincy, Dhoni has played crucial knocks in several contests, thus making a major contribution as a batsman and a powerful finisher. With all the experience of international cricket, Thala has also groomed young players and made them stars.

In the IPL’s first season, in 2008, CSK acquired MS Dhoni’s services at a paycheck of 6 crores. He played for the team for the next two seasons at the same price. In 2011, he witnessed the first hike when he was paid 8.28 crores. At the same price, he remained with the team for the next two seasons.

In 2014 and 2015, MS Dhoni again witnessed a hike and was paid 12.5 crores for each season. In 2016 and 2017, CSK suffered a ban due to IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal. During this period, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant at the same price.

In 2018, CSK returned to the league, and even Dhoni returned in the yellow jersey. That year, he received the biggest paycheck of his career at 15 crores. At the same price, he played for the next three seasons. In 2022, he witnessed a dip in his salary, and he was given a remuneration of 12 crores. At the same price, he played for the next two seasons.

In 2025, MS Dhoni was back with CSK, but his paycheck was shockingly low at 4 crores. Overall, the veteran has amassed a mind-blowing 192.84 crores through IPL contracts in 18 years. However, this is 8.56% less than Rohit Sharma’s IPL earnings, which stand at 210.9 crores.

