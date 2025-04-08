While some big guns are yet to find their form, IPL 2025 has witnessed some powerful hitting already. One of the big strikers of the ball is Nicholas Pooran. He has been pretty consistent this season and has enjoyed an impressive run so far. He’s currently associated with Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, proving he’s worth every penny. Can you guess how much sum he has earned from IPL so far? Keep reading to know the answer!

Pooran is a 29-year-old left-handed batsman of the West Indies cricket team. He started his international career in 2016 when he played his debut T20I against Afghanistan. Over the years, he has built his reputation as a powerful hitter and has abilities to be a real match-winner. Even in IPL, he has proved his mettle as an impactful player in limited-overs games.

Nicholas Pooran debuted in IPL in 2017. He was bought by Mumbai Indians at a price of just 30 lakh. In 2019, Punjab Kings acquired his services at a price of 4.2 crores. This was a good jump compared to his debut season. In 2019, he didn’t play big innings but displayed his hitting abilities.

Punjab retained Nicholas Pooran at the same price for the next two seasons. In 2020, he had a decent average and displayed his power hitting. However, in 2021, he failed to make an impact. As a result, he was released and in IPL 2022, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at a solid salary amount of 10.75 crores.

In 2023, Lucknow Super Giants brought Pooran into their camp by shedding a hefty 16 crores. He was retained in 2024 at the same price tag. Even in IPL 2025, Lucknow kept him in their side by increasing his paycheck to a staggering 21 crores. If we compare his latest salary with his debut salary, the star batsman has witnessed an unbelievable hike of 6900% in 8 seasons.

Overall, in the 8 seasons he played, Nicholas Pooran has amassed an impressive total of 76.65 crores from IPL.

