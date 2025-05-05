In IPL 2025, very few players have created an impact in each aspect of the game. One of those valuable players is Hardik Pandya. Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, the star Indian all-rounder proved his mettle in every aspect. Even as a captain, he’s trying to give his best and uplift the team of Mumbai Indians. In exchange for so many qualities, he has already received a hefty salary of over 16 crores. But can you guess the amount of money he has made over the years? Keep reading to know the much-awaited answer!

Born on 11 October 1993, Hardik is an all-rounder known for his aggressive right-handed batting and ability to pick up important wickets as a right-arm medium pacer. He has already established himself as one of the most important players in international cricket. Keeping aside the international game, he is also one of the most exciting players in the Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 with Mumbai Indians. For the debut season, he received a salary of just 10 lakh. In the first season, he got limited opportunities, but still, he glimpsed his potential, especially with the bat. He remained with Mumbai Indians for the next two seasons at the same price.

After an impressive performance in 2017, Hardik Pandya saw a massive hike in 2018, when Mumbai Indians paid him a staggering 11 crores. In 2018, he impressed everyone by picking up 18 wickets and scoring 260 runs. As a result, Mumbai retained him for the next three years at the same price.

In 2021, Hardik Pandya failed to meet high expectations and couldn’t contribute much to the team. As a result, he was released by the Mumbai Indians in 2022. Gujarat Titans immediately grabbed him by paying a massive 15 crores paycheck. That season, he displayed his best-ever game in IPL as an all-rounder by taking 8 wickets and scoring 487 runs. During the same year, Gujarat lifted its first IPL trophy under Pandya’s captaincy.

After a rocking performance, Hardik was retained by Gujarat Titans in 2023. Interestingly, in IPL 2024, he was traded to Mumbai Indians through an all-cash transaction and received a salary of 15 crores. As per reports, he also received 50% of the undisclosed transfer given to Gujarat Titans by Mumbai. After a decent performance in 2024, the star all-rounder was retained by Mumbai in 2025, giving him his biggest ever paycheck of 16.35 crores.

Overall, the current Mumbai Indians’ skipper has played 11 seasons of IPL, including the ongoing edition. In this journey, he has seen an impressive upward graph and has earned a rocking total of 105.65 crores. Jaw-dropping, isn’t it?

