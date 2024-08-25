Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed the split rumors and announced their divorce in July 2024. The former celebrity wife moved to her hometown, Serbia, with their son Agastya. Several speculations have been made about the real reason behind their separation, but was the Indian cricketer’s flamboyancy the main culprit? Scroll below for the latest update!

Earlier, it was reported that Natasa had smartly planted the divorce rumors to save Hardik from unnecessary trolling amid his poor performance on the cricket field. Shortly after her outing with Disha Patani‘s alleged beau, Aleksander Alex Ilic, went viral, and netizens began blaming her for allegedly cheating on Pandya. But none of it was true.

Hardik Pandya’s larger-than-life personality bothered Natasa Stankovic?

A source close to Times Now reports, “He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back. She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her.”

Natasa Stankovic is allegedly more grounded and private. Their polar opposite personalities allegedly turned out to be the biggest roadblock in their marriage, eventually leading to their divorce.

Hardik Pandya has moved on?

As per many online reports, Hardik has now moved on with British singer Jasmin Walia. Rumors began doing the rounds after they posted pictures from the same location during their vacation in Greece.

