John Abraham Recalls Life Before Becoming An Actor, Says “My Food Used To Cost 6 Rupees & 25 Paisa”

John Abraham has been part of the film industry for more than two decades now. The Vedaa actor, who began his career with Jism in 2003, recently appeared on a podcast hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, recalling his tough times before becoming an actor.

Abraham’s breakthrough came with his role in Dhoom by Yash Raj Films. However, before that, the actor revealed that after completing his MBA, he used to earn Rs 6,500, and his lunch cost him only Rs 6. In the podcast, the actor said, “As an actor, my fee doesn’t put a load on the film. I feel if the film makes money, I will make money. I don’t want to burden the film. So, according to my capacity and standard, I make films. I am very proud of my content.”

He also recalled the time when he got the opportunity to compete in the Gladrags competition and won a cash prize of Rs 40,000. John described it as “a huge amount” and how it surprised him. Allahbadia then questioned him about how he managed his expenses, to which the 51-year-old said, “My expenses were very low. My lunch would consist of 2 chapatis and dal fry. This was in 1999, and my food used to cost Rs 6.25.”

Furthermore, John reminisced about his early career days, mentioning that he would eat breakfast at home and often skip dinner due to working late at the office. His primary expenses were limited to food and petrol for his bike. Abraham also recalled not owning a mobile phone and relying on a train pass for transportation. During that time, he wisely invested his earnings in equity-based mutual funds, a practice he began early in his career.

On the work front, John Abraham’s latest release, Vedaa, has had a dismal run at the box office. The movie, released in theatres on August 15, 2024, follows the story of a young girl (Sharvari Wagh) and her fight against oppression.

