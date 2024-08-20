The action flick Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, was a part of YRF’s spy universe and took the box office by storm. The movie minted almost 1000 crore globally. John was seen playing the main antagonist in the film, Jim. However, did you know that SRK also gifted John a luxurious bike after the film’s success? In his latest interview, the actor opened up about the superstar’s sweet gesture.

John Abraham recalled the incident of Shah Rukh Khan gifting him a bike on the TV show Aapka Apna Zakir. The actor said, “My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film’s release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai.’ Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It’s got a good opening. I said no, I’ve to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?’ ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.’ So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So he gifted me one. I went home happy).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Not only this but earlier in a press meeting before the release of Pathaan, John Abraham also called Shah Rukh Khan a “national treasure.” The Dhoom actor said, “The way YRF has mounted Pathaan, it’s really important. Aditya Chopra deserves a lot of praise. When you see Shah Rukh after four years, looking so good…I used to think I’m an action hero, but Shah Rukh is the number one action hero of the country today.” Well, this is enough to define the lovely bond between the two actors, and we hope to see them collaborate again soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham’s Vedaa was released into the theatres recently. The movie also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his thriller flick King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (46 Days): Records A Smashing Jump Of 30% On 7th Sunday But Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan To Remain Unbeaten

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News