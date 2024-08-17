Shah Rukh Khan is not only a Bollywood star but a globally acknowledged and renowned personality. He has been in the industry for over three decades, creating an empire with his hard work and dedication. The megastar is known to be a chain smoker, an avid reader, and reportedly a night owl. Shah Rukh has recently opened up about his daily schedule and revealed that he sleeps when Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg wakes up. Scroll below for the deets.

He was recently honored at the 77th Locarno Film Festival with the Lifetime Achievement Award called the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard. Last year, SRK came out of his sabbatical and delivered three successful movies—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is currently busy with his next. SRK faced a low point at the box office a few years back.

Shah Rukh Khan recently sat for an interview with The Guardian, where he opened up about his lifestyle. From when he goes to sleep to what he does before going to bed, the megastar gave an insight into his hectic life, which will bring the fans closer to the Jawan star. The fans are always keen on knowing more about their favorite stars, and this makes them feel closer to them.

Shah Rukh Khan shared in the interview, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or ten if I’m shooting.” The Jawan star also spoke about his nighttime routine.

SRK revealed, “But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath, and then work out before I go to sleep.” The report further details that Shah Rukh eats only one meal a day. He reportedly works out for only half an hour daily.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared that he learned new skills during the pandemic. He added, “During the pandemic, there was nothing else to do and I was telling everyone: learn Italian cooking and work out. I was working out. I built a body. After four years, people started missing me because before that, I was too much in everybody’s face.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King by Sujoy Ghosh. He will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. SRK revealed he has to lose some weight for his upcoming movie. However, further details about the film have yet to be revealed. He was last seen in Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.

For more of the latest Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein Star Ammy Virk’s Bathroom Shower Is As Much As An Average Indian’s Salary: From Paying 40 Lakh Debt To Turning A Superstar – Here’s His Journey!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News