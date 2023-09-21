Director Sujoy Ghosh’s next film ‘Jaane Jaan’ is the talk of the town because of its superlative casting that includes Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and he feels that when you get a cast like this as a director your responsibility increases manifold.

Sujoy’s upcoming film ‘Jaane Jaan’ is set to release on Netflix on September 21, and everyone is waiting for Kareena’s OTT debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trailer of Jaane Jaan has set high standards. Sujoy Ghosh, who has given thrillers like Kahaani, Badla in the past, shared about the film’s cast.

Talking about the film’s casting process, Sujoy Ghosh said: “A lot of help for the casting came from the book itself. Naren is a character who is heavily built, who knows martial arts and is interested in Maths. He has not taken care of himself in his life. Jaideep fitted the bill.

Sujoy said: “For Inspector Karan’s character, I wanted someone who can be super cool and charming. That’s where Vijay came in. For Maya’s role, I really wanted somebody who is genuinely a great actress/star, who takes Maya to another level. Kareena was it. I feel she saw much more in the script than I did. But when you get a cast like this, as a director your responsibility increases.”

‘Jaane Jaan’ is a murder thriller written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The film Jaane Jaan is scheduled to be released on September 21 on Netflix.

Must Read: Jawan: Nayanthara Upset With Director Atlee & Shah Rukh Khan Over Deepika Padukone Stealing The Limelight By Sidelining Her Lead Role, Says No To Bollywood Films In Future?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News