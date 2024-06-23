Shah Rukh Khan has regained his Badshah throne after a hat trick of success in 2023. He started the year with Pathaan, and the streak continued with Jawan and Dunki. Rajkumari Hirani’s directorial was a plus affair at the box office, but the expectations were much higher! Is the duo reuniting along with Samantha Prabhu for redemption? Scroll below to know the truth!

On Saturday, rumors began to circulate that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are joining hands again, this time for an action-adventure-patriotic film. The news excited fans since SRK is on a roll with his box office performances. Combined with Oo Antava actress Samantha, one could imagine the box office storm they would create across the Southern and Northern belts.

But we hear that the reports are nothing but baseless rumors. Rajkumar Hirani was expecting a major box office blockbuster with Dunki. The film received praise and worked well but remained underperforming compared to the massive expectations. It earned a total of 232 crores in its lifetime and gained the ‘plus’ verdict.

Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly not over Dunki and will take time to decide on his next project. While a film with Shah Rukh Khan is something every director would love to work on, he is currently figuring out the perfect subject to target in his next. Nothing has been finalized so far.

On the professional front, SRK will be seen next in King alongside his daughter and actress Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, not much has been revealed about the project, but a look of the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar went viral and built anticipation among viewers.

While Suhana Khan has already made her debut with The Archies, King will mark her first ever film on the big screens.

Apart from that, Shah Rukh has Tiger vs Pathaan, and Pathaan sequel in the pipeline.

