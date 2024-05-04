Shah Rukh Khan had a blast last year as he came up with not one or two but three big releases in the form of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. It won’t be wrong if we say that 2023 belonged to Khan, and he made up for a 4-year hiatus after the debacle of Zero. Recently, while talking about attending(Indian Premier League) matches, Khan hinted about taking King on the floors very soon. Keep reading to know more!

2023 started with a bang, all thanks to Pathaan. It treated us with SRK in a super-slick action-hero mode, and ultimately, the film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Jawan, which was released a few months later, emerged as a bigger success than Pathaan and secured that all-time blockbuster tag. Again, in December, Dunki turned out to be another success.

After such a busy year, Shah Rukh Khan has taken some relaxation time for himself. Currently, he could be spotted enjoying IPL matches of his Kolkata Knight Riders. While talking on Star Sports for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules, the superstar shared about being extremely busy due to his major comeback films and even talked about taking his next film on the floors soon.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga.” Sharing a major update about his next film, he said, “Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon.”

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t reveal the name of his next film but it’s clear that he was talking about Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which also stars Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. As per the reports, King is the only confirmed project in the kitty of Khan right now and it is being bankrolled by Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

