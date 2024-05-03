Gippy Grewal Reacts To Rumored Rift With Diljit Dosanjh: "I Talk To Honey Singh & Badshah More Compared To Diljit"

It is often said that actors cannot be friends; the same goes for singers. Throughout their careers, stars are always compared to each other, especially if they are leading in the same categories. Gippy Grewal and Diljit Dosanjh have always been compared, and there have been rumors of a rift between the two. Now, Grewal is opening up on his equation with Diljit and why the two haven’t worked together again.

Diljit and Gippy have been at the top of their games for so long. While Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3 has broken box office records, Dosanjh’s Chamkila has been getting rave reviews and is being touted as one of his best performances. Gippy sat down for an in-depth conversation and finally reacted to the rumors of the beef, recalling anecdotes.

Dismissing these rumors, the singer stated that while they aren’t best friends, they have a cordial relationship. Not only did their fans speculate that the two actors were not doing well, but Punjab’s legendary singer Gurdas Maan also did. Gippy recalled an incident and shared, “I remember we were in Punjab for an award show, and Gurdas Maan was performing on stage. He stopped his performance to say that we were looking good sitting together and that we shouldn’t fight or listen to what people were saying. We were shocked to hear him say this because nothing was like that. After that, Diljit went on stage and cleared that there was nothing like that.”

Gippy Grewal also revealed what he thought was the basis for the rumors, saying, “What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn’t afford both of us. Because of this we never got to work together and people think that we aren’t working together.”

But despite everything, they share a cordial relationship, and Grewal recalled an incident where his son, Shinda Grewal, met Diljit, and had a heartfelt moment. Gippy said, “I talk to Honey Singh and Badshah more compared to Diljit. We talk less to each other because we aren’t that close friends but that doesn’t mean that we have a rift. I remember when my son Shinda met Diljit. He told him, ‘I am meeting you for the first time,’ but Diljit refused and said, ‘I have met you before, you don’t remember it. Ask your father.’ When he came and asked me, I told him that we had organized a Lohri celebration when he was born, and Diljit came to that celebration and sang songs. My son then went to him and showed him pictures from that ceremony.”

Well, there you have it—the answers right from the horse’s mouth. It is understandable why Gippy would want to clarify the rumors. Both stars are happy and thriving in their own careers, and that means great content for us!

