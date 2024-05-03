No Entry 2: Fardeen Khan Wishes He Could Have Been A Part Of Sequel, Talks About Getting Replaced, “It wasn’t Meant To Be”

Heeramandi’s Nawab Wali is reflecting on ‘No Entry’ Days and revealing new information about the recently confirmed Sequel with a new cast. Fardeen Khan, who recently wonderfully made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series, revealed new deets about Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2. Khan revealed that he had heard the new script and thought it would be great. He also expressed that he wishes he could be a part of the movie, but in his words, it wasn’t meant to be. Fardeen also advised Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh & Arjun Kapoor, who are taking on the baton for the No Entry Sequel.

Even before the movie was filmed, No Entry 2 was creating all sorts of buzz. Previously, we heard about the rift that the movie has caused between brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor. Boney reveals that Anil was angry when he was not offered No Entry’s sequel. And while Anil may be miffed, his No Entry co-star Fardeen Khan only has best wishes and a few regrets about the movie.

Khan told PTI, “I’ve heard the script; it is absolutely hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was from Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor, or Anees Bazmee… It’s a film that’s close to my heart.” He further added. “Wish we could have been a part of it, but it wasn’t meant to be. So, these things happen. For Anees and Boney, I only have love and my best wishes on the sequel; I would say ‘Don’t mess it up.’”

On whether or not he would watch the sequel, Fardeen Khan says, “I don’t know whether they’re doing something different with the sequel, but I’m pretty sure it will be close to what Anees had already written. I think it will be incredible. I wish them luck, love; I’m dying to see it when it comes out,” he added.

The film No Entry 2 is set to hit theaters in December. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi,” Fardeen Khan appears as Nawab Wali Mohammad. He has also opened up about his transformation and taking a step back from acting. After his comeback, Fardeen already has films and shows lined up: Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein” and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s home production, “Visfot,” starring Ritesh Deshmukh, both of which are scheduled to be released this year.

