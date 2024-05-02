Move over, Draco Malfoy! Tom Felton, the actor best known for his role as the conniving Slytherin in the Harry Potter films, is taking on a whole new kind of magic – portraying a character in a major new series about Mahatma Gandhi.

Applause Entertainment’s upcoming series, Gandhi, has unveiled its impressive international cast, and Tom Felton stands out as a surprising but exciting addition. The series, directed by the acclaimed Hansal Mehta, promises a captivating exploration of Gandhi’s early life, specifically his formative years spent in London and South Africa.

This period-drama marks uncharted territory for Gandhi’s story on screen. While his later life as the leader of India’s independence movement is well-documented, his lesser-known experiences abroad will be brought to life by a stellar cast.

Felton joins an ensemble that includes Pratik Gandhi, who will portray the iconic role of Gandhi himself. Other international actors like Libby Mai, Molly Wright, and Ralph Adeniyi round out the cast, creating a diverse and talented group.

“We are excited to bring together this exceptional cast,” says Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment. “With Hansal Mehta’s direction and Pratik Gandhi embodying the spirit of Gandhi, we aim to propel this Indian series onto the global stage.”

Director Hansal Mehta echoes the excitement: “Working with such a talented cast has been a privilege. The inclusion of international actors adds another layer of intrigue as we prepare to share Gandhi’s story with a worldwide audience.” Mehta emphasizes the importance of showcasing Gandhi’s early years, “a voyage of self-discovery” that ultimately shaped the man who would become a legend.

Felton himself seems enthusiastic about the project. “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London,” he says. “It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before.”

With production underway, anticipation is building for Gandhi. This unique series promises to be an unforgettable exploration of history, seen through the lens of a young man destined to become a global icon.

