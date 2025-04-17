Bollywood is sometimes much more than its glitter and glamour. The behind-the-scenes stories can often be more intriguing than the films themselves. Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared such a story from the struggling days of two living cinematic legends — Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap’s Race Against Rent

In the mid-90s, Manoj Bajpayee and Hansal Mehta discussed film ideas at Manoj’s Mumbai flat. Hansal recalled, “We were discussing ideas. Baat karte karte woh so gaya.” (He went to sleep while talking).

Suddenly, someone knocked on the door. A young man showed up, introducing himself as a huge fan of Hansal’s film Highway. “Ek aadmi aaya… maine bola Manoj bhaiya so rahe hai… wo bolta main aapse milna chahta tha… Highway dekhi thi, paagal ho gaya, bada fan hu… aapko dhund raha hu kabse, (A guy came… I told him, “Manoj bhaiya is sleeping.” He said, “I actually wanted to meet you… I watched Highway, I went crazy, I’m a big fan… I’ve been looking for you for a long time)” Hansal recalled. (via Indian Express)

That stranger was none other than Anurag Kashyap. During the conversation, Anurag mentioned that he could write too. Hansal asked him if he could pen a script for his film idea. Anurag, ever straightforward, replied: “Sir main likh lunga, mujhe Rs 15,000 chahiye, mera three months ka rent hai. ( Sir, I’ll write it down, I just need ₹15,000 — it’s my rent for three months)”

And like clockwork, just 48 hours later, Anurag Kashyap returned with a completed 350-page script — “Usne 48 hours mein mujhe screenplay de diya kyunki usko paise chahiye the,( He gave me the screenplay in 48 hours because he needed the money)” Hansal recalled. The script later became the film Jayate, and Anurag was paid Rs 75,000 for it.

When Manoj Bajpayee Signed a Film for Rs 1

That’s not where the nostalgia ended! Hansal also shared how he cast Manoj Bajpayee in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! before Satya had even been released.

“One night, we were slightly tipsy. I casually asked Manoj to act in my film, and I signed him for just Re 1!” Hansal chuckled while recalling the memory. “Tab tak Satya aayi nahi thi… And Manoj ko maine 1 rupee signing diya tha uss film ke liye. (By then, Satya hadn’t come… And I had given Manoj 1 rupee as a signing amount for that film.”

Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box office, and their friendship hit a rough patch. The two didn’t speak for six years. But like every great Bollywood story, this too had a happy ending — they reunited for the critically acclaimed Aligarh in 2016.

From rent struggles to one-rupee signings — this duo’s journey is proof that in Bollywood, every overnight success is years in the making.

