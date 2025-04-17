While the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat is garnering loads of love from the masses, fans are already in for another treat. The makers of the film have announced the sequel to the same titled Jaat 2. Yes, you heard it right! The news has sent Sunny Paaji’s fans into a frenzy. While the film ended at a close ending with Sunny’s character Baldev Pratap Singh putting an end to Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda)’s terror, here are 3 theories that can shape up the storyline of the second part.

1- Jaat Becomes The Messiah For Another State!

The movie was based in the South wherein Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ locks horns with the corrupt and dangerous politicians, police officers, and gangsters. Who can forget his dialogue, “Yeh Dhai Kilo Ke Haath Ki Taakat Pura North Dekh Chuka Hain, Ab South Dekhega.” Well, we can expect the sequel of the movie to be set against the backdrop of some other state that is being terrorized by the anti-social elements.

2- Ranatunga’s Relative Comes Back For Vengeance!

A revenge arc from the antagonist’s family always works well for a sequel of mass entertainers. Jaat saw Baldev Pratap Singh liberate the villagers of Mootupali from the terror of Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda). However, it might be that the story is not over yet. We might be shown that a distant brother or relative of Ranatunga might be back in Baldev’s life to seek vengeance. That will be one interesting showdown to behold.

3- Saiyami Kher’s Female Police Force In Action

We saw Sunny Deol’s Jaat becoming an important ally to Officer Vijaya Lakshmi (Saiyami Kher)’s all-female police force. He not only rescued them from Ranatunga’s home but also thrashed the misogynistic and corrupt male officers who were humiliating them. We might see this police force be back with a bang, too to fight alongside Baldev Pratap Singh.

Which theory do you think might work for Jaat 2?

