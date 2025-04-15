The internet right now has turned into the ‘log kya kahenge wale rishtedaar’ who simply cannot zip it once they come to know about some private detail about someone! I blame it on the media as well for invading the privacy of celebs at times when it is totally unnecessary (though with time and age, I have realized it is absolutely necessary at all times!) And the same line has yet again been crossed for Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan!

Arbaaz and his wife Sshura, were recently spotted outside a clinic and ever since it turned into a crazy race for baby bump spotting and pregnancy speculation. But this circus, turned ugly too soon, when the internet decided to dissect this spotting, way more than it was needed!

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at a private clinic and the pictures went viral for obvious reasons. But the internet did not stop to dig further and they started dissecting what could be the reason of this visit, relating it to the name of the hospital, which I am clearly not interested to discuss!

Some cool netizens also decided to take digs at Arbaaz Khan‘s age, (if his wife is expecting), something which is a very personal and closed event in the life of a couple and it is totally their will and moment to disclose it as and when they are comfortable! But of course, this one viral picture could have changed the course of entertainment world, so it was reported!

Further, some netizens decided to take digs at Arhaan Khan‘s inheritance as well. There were comments all over that took digs, saying Arhaan ki jaaydaad bant gayi! A comment that does not qualify as humor or as a dig. It is not even a troll, to be honest. It is just a lame sentence!

A thread on Reddit, however, had some sane comments where netizens tried to instill some sense into others and asked them to stop such nonsensical digs!

My only question is, are we so short on entertainment with more than 40 OTT platforms and more than 250 entertainment channels, 1000 entertainment magazines, tons of influencers providing 10 reels a day, still such scarcity to look for entertaining things, so much so that we are entertained with a spotting of a celebrity couple, trying to decode something so personal and private as their health? Let us assess our choice of entertainment! Because, this one does not qualify as one!

