Mandakini’s fame catapulted overnight when she was cast as Ganga in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 romantic drama, Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor. Her sultry look below a waterfall and a bold breastfeeding scene was considered too gutsy for those times. However, apart from her stint in the super-hit film, her personal life had also managed to grab quite a lot of eyeballs. One of them being her rumored affair with gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Dawood Ibrahim was a part of an elite Bollywood circle in those days. He used to socialize with famous actors, actresses, and directors at these parties. He was also said to have produced some movies, and around this time, Mandakini met the gangster at an event.

Their pictures went viral in all newspapers and created a frenzy amongst the media and the fans. Speculations were rife that Dawood Ibrahim and Mandakini started a whirlwind romance. However, things escalated even more when there was a rumor that the gangster had allegedly murdered a director who had refused to cast the actress in his film.

For the unversed, there were speculations that Dawood Ibrahim had asked Raj Kapoor to cast Mandakini in his film. According to the report, the actress being very disturbed by these rumors, revealed to a publication, “They helped me to forget things that were really disturbing at that point of time. The entire credit goes to my family. I was really distressed then, as things had happened too suddenly for me to even think about it. I got used to it and accustomed to live under that pressure”.

For the unversed, Mandakini always maintained that she was never in a relationship with Dawood Ibrahim and that these speculations always disturbed her. The Dance Dance actress tied the knot with a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur. The couple has two children namely Rabbil and Rabze Innaya.

