Former actress Mamta Kulkarni has been in the news lately for taking Sanyas in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. She also attained a new name, Mai Mamta Nand Giri. Her consecration ceremony occurred in the Kinnar Akhara. She also performed her Pind Daan on the banks of the river Ganga on Friday (January 24). With this, she has also renounced her worldly life. However, did you know that Mamta was once one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood, and her personal life also made headlines.

Mamta Kulkarni made her debut with the 1992 film Tirangaa and went on to be part of some successful films like Karan Arjun, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, China Gate, Baazi, Waqt Hamara Hain and Aashiq Awara. She achieved immense fame and success in her brief tenure in the industry. However, she left the industry in the early 2000s, with the 2002 film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum being her last movie.

In a throwback interview with IANS, Mamta Kulkarni revealed that she met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj in 1996 and found her path to spirituality, which led to her decision to quit Bollywood. Reportedly, she started doing penance in Dubai and remained a celibate for 12 years. However, some speculate that it was her controversial relationship with gangster Vicky Goswami, which was also one of the reasons for her quitting the industry.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Mamta Kulkarni met Vicky Goswami in 1996 and the two started a romantic relationship. However, Goswami was arrested in 1997 for an alleged drug case and was sentenced to prison for 12 years. It was rumored that Mamta and Vicky were also married during this time, but the former actress rubbished the speculations.

Due to her relationship with Vicky Goswami, Mamta Kulkarni’s name was also embroiled in a 2000 crore drug case in 2016. According to an old report on India TV, it was underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who got Vicky arrested because of the latter’s connection with Chota Raajan. On November 9, 2024, Mamta was also detained by the Kenya police along with Goswami but was not reported to be arrested. It was said that Vicky was running a drug trafficking racket along with Kenya’s Akasha brothers.

It was finally in 2024 when the Bombay High Court’s verdict dismissed all criminal charges against Mamta Kulkarni due to insufficient evidence. The former actress furthermore had accumulated a net worth of around 85 crores due to her work in the movies. However, now she seems to have left all of these things behind and is looking forward to basking in the glory of her spiritual journey as Mai Mamta Nand Giri.

