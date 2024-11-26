Karan Arjun VS Pushpa Hindi Re-Release Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Earn 57% Higher

The re-release box office collection of films has been a surprising takeaway this year. A lesson that some films are evergreen and some get the real audience much later. However, some of them do not create buzz as expected and such two films are currently Pushpa Hindi and Karan Arjun!

Karan Arjun Re-Release Box Office

Rakesh Roshan was quite excited about the re-release. In fact, he made sure to bring a teaser and a trailer (with Hrithik Roshan as narrator) to captivate the audiences, but the Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s re-incarnation drama seems to surrender at the box office.

During the weekend, the film has earned 1.10 crore in total and the prospects of it to grow are very low since people are still captured by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Kal Ho Naa Ho running in the theaters!

Here is the three-day breakdown of Karan Arjun at the box office.

Day 1: 30 lakh

Day 2: 40 lakh

Day 3: 40 lakh (estimated)

Pushpa Hindi Box Office

On the other hand, even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has not been able to grab as much eyeballs as it was expected to. However, the film might boost since the release of the sequel is coming closer, and a recap of the first part might not be such a bad idea. Currently, the film has earned only 70 lakh during the weekend.

Here is the three-day breakdown of Pushpa: The Rise at the box office.

Day 1: 20 lakh

Day 2: 25 lakh

Day 3: 25 lakh (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

