Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles, has wrapped up its fourth weekend at the worldwide box office. As the magnum opus has already entered the final leg of its theatrical run, there weren’t big expectations, but still, a fair number came during the span of the fourth Friday to Sunday. With this, it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

The fourth weekend started on a dismal note. Considering multiple new arrivals in theatres, the Singham threequel faced a massive reduction of shows across the nation. On the fourth Friday, the collection in India fell below 1 crore, and just 0.95 crore* came in. On Saturday, there was a jump, and 1.70 crores* came in. On Sunday, there was again some growth as 1.95 crores* were recorded.

Singham Again earned 4.60 crores* during the fourth weekend, pushing the overall collection to 267 crore* net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 315.06 crore* gross. In the overseas market, the film is on the verge of wrapping up as just 11 lakh* came during the weekend. With this, the overseas tally goes up to 82.93 crore* gross. Speaking about the fourth weekend only, the biggie earned 5.53 crore* gross globally.

Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, Singham Again’s worldwide box office stands at 397.99 crore* gross after 24 days. With this, it has surpassed Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (395 crore* gross). Up next, it’ll cross Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crore* gross).

Also, as we can see, Singham Again is just a few crores away from entering the 400-crore club. Ajay Devgn has never touched the 400 crore milestone in his career, so very soon, he’s going to witness a big moment.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Singham Again:

India net- 267 crores *

* India gross- 315.06 crores *

* Overseas gross- 82.93 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 397.99 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

