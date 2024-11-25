The Vishwak Sen starrer Mechanic Rocky is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. Despite a fairly good buzz, the collections are only witnessing a downward graph with each passing day. On its 3rd day, the film is yet to enter the 5 crore mark.

Mechanic Rocky Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Vishwak Sen starrer saw a drop of 6.76% from the collections of its previous day. It earned 1.24 crore, whereas it had garnered 1.33 crore on its second day. The movie had opened at 1.55 crore. It was expected that the collections would see an upward graph soon after that but instead, the numbers have been going down. The total 3-day collection of the movie now comes to 4.12 crore. The film is yet to cross the 5 crore mark which is indeed disappointing. The film needs to witness a positive word of mouth to see a surge in the box office numbers.

Many fans felt that the Vishwak Sen starrer preferred to impress in its second half more as compared to the first half. This also led to some mixed reactions, especially when it came to the direction and the screenplay. However, Vishwak’s performance was praised by one and all. It might be possible that the film will witness an OTT release soon, given that it’s undergoing a dismal run at the box office.

About The Film

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. While the music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

