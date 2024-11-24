The Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA has been witnessing a successful run at the box office. The Telugu fantasy thriller film was released at the box office on October 31, 2024, and was well received because of its unique subject and honest performances. According to the latest update, the film is now available on an OTT streaming platform. So, those who missed experiencing it on the big screen can now catch it online.

KA’s Plot

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer revolves around a place called Krishnagiri. Kiran’s character, Abhinaya Vasudev, works as a postman in the village. However, his life turns upside down when he starts experiencing a strange set of events. This leads him to investigate the same, which might lead to some more giant conspiracy.

When And Where To Watch KA Online

According to a news report in Track Tollywood, the Kiran Abbavaram starrer’s streaming rights have been bought by ETV Win. The streaming date for the movie is out, too. It will be available on the OTT streaming platform from November 28, 2024. This is great news for those who missed watching the film at the theatre. Earlier, there were many reports of the film being released on an OTT platform. However, the makers released a statement in which they rubbished these speculations. They revealed that the movie will not be out on any OTT platform anytime soon because they wish for the fans to enjoy the film on the big screen.

About The Movie

Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sujith and Sandeep. At the same time, the music has been composed by Sam CS. The movie has earned around 38.07 crore when it comes to its worldwide collection. It has also managed to recover its entire budget and is a success at the box office.

Watch The KA Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Another Postponement Loading For Allu Arjun’s Magnum Opus?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News