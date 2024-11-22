The countdown has begun for the most anticipated Indian film right now. Yes, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is just 13 days away from its scheduled release, and the excitement is at its peak. The trailer received a good response from the masses, and all eyes are now set on its advance booking. Amid this, a shocking rumor about its planned release is doing rounds, which suggests another postponement.

The Pushpa sequel has suffered several delays and postponements. When the makers preponed the release date to December 5, everyone was pleasantly surprised. The way makers started rolling out the promotional material, the date seems to be locked, with no further postponements expected. However, the latest we learned about it suggests another delay.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, the shooting of Pushpa 2 is still pending. It’s an entire song, and it has been learned that the shoot will be wrapped up by November 27 or 28. This is really shocking, considering the planned release is just 8-7 days away, and stuff like editing and other things will take time.

Also, after shooting the song, there needs to be some space between its promotion and the film’s release date. So, the makers might look for another date, and if the industry buzz is to go by, Pushpa 2 might get postponed by a week. Let’s see how the makers manage the release plan.

Meanwhile, the promotions are in full swing, and as expected, the recently released trailer of Pushpa 2 has become the talk of the town. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer registered over 100 million views (all languages) on YouTube, which speaks volumes about the film’s buzz on the ground level.

Today, the makers also shared that the much-awaited item song featuring Sreeleela, Kissik, will be dropped on November 24 at 7:02 pm IST. Apart from Sreeleela, the song will also feature Allu Arjun. This track is expected to boost the hype for the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

