Suriya led Kanguva was touted to be one of the most significant box office affairs of 2024. Unfortunately, expectations crumbled shortly after the big release due to negative reviews. The biggest setback is its budget of over 300 crores. The producers will have to suffer humungous losses, even more than Prabhas‘ Radhe Shyam, previously the biggest disaster in Kollywood. Scroll below for all the details!

Box Office Collection

Siva’s directorial had witnessed one of the best openings of 2024, raking in 24 crores net in India. At the worldwide box office, it had minted 40 crores gross on day 1. Cut to day 7, the earnings in India have dropped to a mere 2.43 crores (all languages included). The negative word-of-mouth has badly impacted the epic fantasy action film.

In its first week, Kanguva earned 96.66 crores worldwide. Although the Suriya starrer was expected to gross 400-500 crore in its lifetime, it may not achieve the 150 crore mark globally.

Producers to suffer huge losses!

As per a report by Track Tollywood, Kanguva is now the biggest disaster in Kollywood. Producers UV Creations and Studio Green will likely sustain a total loss of over 150 crores. It has reportedly left behind all box office duds and will become the highest loss-making venture in South Indian cinema.

Goes even below Radhe Shyam

Prabhas led Radhe Shyam had turned out to be a big disappointment back in 2022. The producers had to bear losses of a whopping 120 crores.

Clearly, Kanguva has now even gone below that mark. A film starring Suriya was expected to achieve big milestones in its theatrical run. But its fate was purely unexpected and unfortunate.

Suriya to compensate?

Rumors also suggest that Suriya has offered to do a film with Studio Green at a lesser remuneration to compensate for the losses. The makers are also planning a low-budget movie to avoid the risk of another failure.

