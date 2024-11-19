The Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA has been raking in decent numbers at the box office. After recovering its budget, the film has also managed to enter a safe zone. On its 19th day, the film goes steady despite a decline in its day-wise collection.

KA Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the day-wise collection of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer saw a slight dip. It earned 0.08 crore, which was a decrease from its 18-day day-wise collection, wherein it had earned 0.55 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 26.18 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 30.89 crore.

The film earned around 6.75 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. At the same time, the worldwide collection comes to 37.64 crore. The movie is inching towards the 40 crore target and needs 3 crores more for the same. However, it looks difficult now since the day-wise collection of the movie has drastically gone down. So, the movie might wrap up below the 40 crore target.

KA’s Budget Recovery

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer is mounted at a scale of 22 crore. With its current India net collection of 26.18 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.18 crore. At the same time, the movie’s ROI percentage comes to 19%. The film is indeed a success, having crossed its budget and garnering a good returns, but it needs an upward graph in the day-wise collection to cross the 40 crore target.

About The Movie

Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Sujith and Sandeep. At the same time, the music has been composed by Sam CS.

