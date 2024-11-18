The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar has witnessed a decent run at the box office. The movie has entered the plus verdict as it managed to recover its budget and yield a sufficient profit with its 18-day earnings. Let us look at the movie’s 18-day box office performance.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Day 18

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer’s day-wise collection slightly rose on its 18th day. The film earned 1.1 crore on its 18th day, which was a slight rise from its 17-day day-wise collection, wherein the movie earned 0.9 crore. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 65.7 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 77.52 crore. The film earned a decent 26.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 104.02 crore. The movie seems to be going strong despite a tough competition from films like Amaran and Bagheera.

Lucky Baskhar’s Budget Recovery

Mounted at a budget of 56 crores, with the current India net collection of the film of 65.7 crores, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 9.7 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 17.32%. However, with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 scheduled to release in December, the movie has only the month of November to pick up pace.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. At the same time, the music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

