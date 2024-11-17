The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. On its 17th day, not only has the film been going strong at the box office, having recovered its entire budget, but it has also breached the 100 crore milestone. Take a look at its 17th-day box office collection.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection 17

On its 17th day, the movie’s day-wise collection saw a slight rise from its 16-day collection. It earned 0.9 crore, which was a slight increase from its 16-day collections, wherein it had earned 0.5 crore. The movie’s total India net collections come to 63.35 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 74.75 crore. The film has earned around 25.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 100.25 crore. With this, the film has finally breached the 100 crore milestone. It has been witnessing an upward graph at the box office so we will not be surprised if the movie manages to add more milestones in its belt.

Lucky Baskhar’s Stellar Budget Recovery

The film has also managed to recover its entire budget with flying colors. Mounted on a scale of 56 crore, with its current India net collection of 63.35 crore, the film has managed to gain an ROI (Return On Investment) of 7.35 crore. The film’s ROI percentage comes to 13.12%.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Maanasa Choudhary in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Venky Atluri. At the same time, the music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

