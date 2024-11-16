Kanguva on the first Saturday was supposed to bring a little relief and assurance, but the film is going downward. The only saving grace is that the earnings are almost in the same range as Friday. In three days, the film stands at almost 42 – 43 crore, missing the 50 crore mark by a huge margin!

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, November 16, Saturday, the film earned in the range of 9.5 to 9.8 crore, failing yet again to touch the double-digit mark. There should have been a significant and considerable jump from Friday to Saturday.

But there was not much change as Suriya’s film earned 9.25 crore, the previous day and just hopped a little further today. At this pace, it would be very difficult for the film to bring any magical number on Sunday.

Here is the breakdown of the three day total of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 24 crore

Day 2: 9.25 crore

Day 3: 9.5 crore

Total: 42.75 crore

Budget & Collection

The film has been far away from the 50 crore even in three days, failing to touch the double-digit yet again on day 3. It has reportedly mounted on 300 crore and has recovered only 14% of its gigantic budget in three days.

Kanguva Day 3 Ticket Sales

On the third day, November 16, till 11 pm, the film managed to register a ticket sale of only 88K, which is not an impressive number. In fact, another Tamil film, Amaran, roared at the ticket booking app BMS with almost 118K ticket sales on the same day, performing much better than Kanguva. Hopefully, gets hold of itself on Sunday!

