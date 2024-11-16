Suriya starrer Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead, is currently faring decently at the box office with its Hindi version. In two days, the Hindi version of the film has earned 5.9 crore in total, performing better than the Kannada and Malayalam versions!

Kanguva Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, November 15, the film earned 2.4 crore with its Hindi version. This is a drop of almost 31% at the box office. Interestingly, only the Hindi version witnessed the least drop from day 1 to day 2.

The Tamil version on day 2 earned 4.61 crore, which was 69% drop from day 1’s 14.9 crore. The Telugu version on day 2 earned 2.2 crore after 60% drop from day 1’s 5.5 crore. The Kannada version earned the same amount on both days: 0.03 crore, while the Malayalam version witnessed 85% from 0.07 crore on day to 0.01 crore on day 2.

Here is the 2-day breakdown of the film at the box office (India collections).

Tamil: 19.51 crore

Telugu: 7.7 crore

Hindi: 5.9 crore

Kannada: 0.06 crore

Malayalam: 0.08 crore

Total: 33.25 crore

Second Highest Kollywood Grosser In Hindi!

Kanguva is now the second-highest Kollywood grosser in Hindi after it surpassed the entire lifetime collections of every single Kollywood release of 2024 in Hindi except for The Greatest Of All Time.

Check out the lifetime collections of all the Kollywood films of 2024 and their earnings at the Hindi Box Office.

The Greatest Of All Time: 18.37 crore Kanguva: 5.9 crore Captain Miller: 4 crore Indian 2: 5.60 crore Vettaiyan: 4.35 crore

