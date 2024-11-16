Diwali box office 2024 in Bollywood witnessed one of the biggest clashes with Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie Singham Again, locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While initially, the horror comedy took some time to brace itself, it has outnumbered Ajay Devgn’s film in terms of ticket sales atleast!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ticket Sales On BMS

The horror comedy on the 3rd Saturday, November 16, the 16th day, is roaring on BMS with the ticket sales promising a good number at the box office. The film has registered a ticket sale of almost 20,300 from 7 AM to 1 PM on the 16th day, selling almost 3.3K tickets per hour on average!

Kartik Aaryan VS Ajay Devgn

Meanwhile, Singham Again, at the same time, has registered a ticket sale of 12,330, selling an average of 2K tickets per hour. Ajay Devgn‘s film is surely lagging behind by a huge margin as Kartik Aaryan is currently maintaining almost 62 – 65% higher ticket sales on BMS with every passing hour!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Again Total Sales

In the last 15 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has registered a ticket sale of 3.87 million, almost 17% higher than Singham Again‘s total sales of 3.30 million. Both films have, however, taken a spot in the top 10 ticket sales 2024 for Indian films on BMS.

Check out the top 10 list here.

Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Amaran: 4.07 Million* Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 3.87 Million* Fighter: 3.68 Million Singham Again: 3.30 Million*

