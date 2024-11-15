Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan are inching closer towards the stage of success. Their latest Diwali release, Singham Again, has earned over 360 crores and is all set to beat the worldwide box office collections of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Scroll below for the latest update on day 15.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Singham Again is reportedly made on a budget exceeding 300 crores. As far as the domestic box office is concerned, it earned 3.40 crores* on the second Thursday. The net collections in India stand at 241.45 crores*. When converted to gross earnings, the figures land at 284.91 crores*.

Overseas Box Office Collection

All eyes are on the international total as Singham Again is slow but steady in the overseas regions. In 15 days, it has raked in 78.25 crores gross. It will soon hit a century, achieving massive milestones for Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and their team.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both regions, the worldwide box office collection comes to 363.16 crores* gross. Singham Again will comfortably cross the 400 crore mark by the end of the third weekend. It will become the second Rohit Shetty film to enter the coveted club after Chennai Express (422 crores gross).

Ajay Devgn to create history!

“Acche din” are also coming for Ajay Devgn, who will soon beat his own, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores gross). Singham Again will become his highest Indian grosser worldwide.

The cop drama may not become a blockbuster in its theatrical run owing to its massive budget. But it will surely achieve some great heights for its director, Rohit Shetty, and cast members.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA): Allu Arjun’s Film Witnesses Only 10% Growth In 48 Hours, All Eyes On Official Trailer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News