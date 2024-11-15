Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on its way to becoming a grand success. It is crossing the bridge and getting closer to Singham Again with each passing day. Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy flick dealt with the mid-week blues very well and held strong momentum on Thursday. Scroll below for box office updates on day 14.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 is made on a budget of 150 crores. It has gone way past the 200 crore mark, which means the cost has been comfortably recovered. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s threequel has also broken several records. It is the highest-grossing film in the franchise and is on its way to making massive profits for the producers.

Box Office Collection Day 14

On the second Thursday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a box office collection of 4.15 crores*. Despite the mid-week blues and the 2nd week, it was quite strong. The earnings remained on the same lines as day 13, which clocked in 4.21 crores. Today marks the occasion of Gurupurab, which will benefit the occupancies in certain parts of the country. Another rocking day is on the cards ahead of the third weekend.

Take a look at the breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collections at the Indian box office below:

Week 1: 168.86 crores

Weekend 2: 47.90 crores

Day 11: 5.40 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 4.21 crores

Day 14: 4.15 crores*

The total earnings after two weeks will now stand at 234.92 crores*.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

It is very well known that Singham Again and BB3 arrived in theatres together on November 1, 2024. Ajay Devgn’s film took the lead in the first week. But Kartik Aaryan’s biggie has been performing better since the second week. It is gradually covering up the gap.

Singham Again garnered 3.40 crores on day 14, taking its overall total to 241.45 crores. This means the difference between both films has now reduced to 6.53 crores. All eyes are now on the third weekend, which could turn the tables.

Beats Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan films

There are more reasons to celebrate as Vidya Balan starrer has left behind Salman Khan’s Kick (233 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki (232 crores). For a film led by Kartik Aaryan to achieve such milestones is indeed unbelievable!

