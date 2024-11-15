Rohit Shetty is called the ‘hit machine’ of Bollywood. His movies are visual treats, whether in the comedy or action genre. He has collaborated with Ajay Devgn for their 11th film, Singham Again. The duo has clocked in 1000 crore in box office collection together. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Rohit and Ajay united for the first time in the 2003 film Zameen. Unfortunately, the film did not click with the audience. However, they did not lose hope and worked together again in Golmaal (2006). It began their streak of successes except Sunday (2008).

Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty Collaborations

The most successful collaboration of Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty for the longest time was Golmaal Again (2017). The fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise earned a whopping 205.72 crores at the Indian box office. It was only their one and only film to have entered the 200 crore club. But the tables have turned with Singham Again, which is now their highest-grossing film of all time.

Singham Again Box Office

Singham Again was released on November 1, 2024. The Diwali release has completed 14 days. It has accumulated earnings of 240 crores, making it the biggest-ever collab between Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. That’s not it; the duo has also achieved new milestones with a total of 1,000 crore in earnings at the box office.

Take a look at the box office collection of Ajay & Rohit’s 11 films so far:

Zameen – 11 crores Golmaal – 29.50 crores Sunday – 20.30 crores Golmaal Returns – 51.90 crores All The Best – 41.75 crores Golmaal 3 – 106.30 crores Singham – 100 crores Bol Bachchan – 102 crores Singham Returns – 141 crores Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores Singham Again – 241.35 crores* (running in theatres)

Total: 1049.82 crores*

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is expected to cross the 300 crore mark. This means at least 60 crores more will be added to their kitty. They’re hands down the most successful director-actor duo in Indian cinema. Here’s hoping their streak of success continues!

*donates estimates, official numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

