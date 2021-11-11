Sooryavanshi continues to unleash some new feats every single day. Ever since the film has crossed 100 crore mark, the film is toppling some big films in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers. Below is all you need to know to suffice your numbers’ appetite.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar starrer entered 100 crore on day 5 i.e on Tuesday. On its entry, the film evicted Akshay’s own Singh Is Bliing from the list. With Wednesday’s collection coming in, the cop drama has surpassed not 1 or 2 but 12 films on the list.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi took its total to 112.81 crores*. With such a number, the film has crossed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (106.30 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores) and Holiday (112.65 crores).

On Thursday, Sooryavanshi is expected to surpass biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One, Aamir Khan‘s Ghajini and many more.

Check out the list below:

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index aka Star Ranking. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Zoya Akhtar Collaborates With Netflix For The Indian Adaptation Of The Iconic Comic Book ‘The Archies’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube