Sooryavanshi Box Office: Surpasses The Lifetime Of 12 Films In Top 100 Bollywood Grossers
Sooryavanshi Topples Big Bollywood Grossers(Pic Credit: Poster)

Sooryavanshi continues to unleash some new feats every single day. Ever since the film has crossed 100 crore mark, the film is toppling some big films in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers. Below is all you need to know to suffice your numbers’ appetite.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar starrer entered 100 crore on day 5 i.e on Tuesday. On its entry, the film evicted Akshay’s own Singh Is Bliing from the list. With Wednesday’s collection coming in, the cop drama has surpassed not 1 or 2 but 12 films on the list.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi took its total to 112.81 crores*. With such a number, the film has crossed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (106.30 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores) and Holiday (112.65 crores).

On Thursday, Sooryavanshi is expected to surpass biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One, Aamir Khan‘s Ghajini and many more.

Check out the list below:

Film ( since 2008)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019319.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
279.50
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Sooryavanshi2021112.81*
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Golmaal 32010106.30
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Singham2011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Baaghi 32020
97.32
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash201293.00

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index aka Star Ranking. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Zoya Akhtar Collaborates With Netflix For The Indian Adaptation Of The Iconic Comic Book ‘The Archies’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out