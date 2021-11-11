Sooryavanshi continues to unleash some new feats every single day. Ever since the film has crossed 100 crore mark, the film is toppling some big films in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers. Below is all you need to know to suffice your numbers’ appetite.
Akshay Kumar starrer entered 100 crore on day 5 i.e on Tuesday. On its entry, the film evicted Akshay’s own Singh Is Bliing from the list. With Wednesday’s collection coming in, the cop drama has surpassed not 1 or 2 but 12 films on the list.
On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi took its total to 112.81 crores*. With such a number, the film has crossed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (106.30 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores) and Holiday (112.65 crores).
On Thursday, Sooryavanshi is expected to surpass biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One, Aamir Khan‘s Ghajini and many more.
Check out the list below:
|Film ( since 2008)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|War
|2019
|319.00
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|2020
|279.50
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Housefull 4
|2019
|206.00
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00
|Good Newwz
|2019
|201.14
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|150.36
|Dabangg 3
|2019
|150.00
|Saaho
|2019
|149.00
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Dream Girl
|2019
|139.70
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Dabangg
|2010
|139.00
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Ready
|2011
|120.00
|Ra.One
|2011
|118.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Bala
|2019
|116.38
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00
|Sooryavanshi
|2021
|112.81*
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Golmaal 3
|2010
|106.30
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Don 2
|2011
|100.00
|Singham
|2011
|100.00
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Baaghi 3
|2020
|97.32
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi entering the 100 crore club has earned 100 more points moving really close to Salman Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index aka Star Ranking. Though there’s still a considerable gap knowing the number of films Khiladi Kumar does per year, one can’t keep the top position for too long.
