Vicky Kaushal and his wedding is the current buzz around B’Town. Rumours have been doing the rounds since quite a while now, but it seems things are serious! Kabir Khan has reportedly even hosted the roka ceremony from Katrina Kaif’s side on Diwali. But today we will be telling you about how ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi feels about it all.

Many would know that Vicky was initially dating Harleen. The duo didn’t try hiding their relationship status and was quite vocal about their affection towards each other on social media. In fact, the Broken But Beautiful actress even rooted for him at the Uri premiere. Things apparently changed after Kaushal found ‘fame’ in his career. And that marked an end to their romance.

It is being said that Harleen Sethi is not bothered by the entire news around Vicky Kaushal tying the knot with Katrina Kaif. A source close to Times Of India revealed, “Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep-dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur. Apparently, she recently shot for a song in a film. She is in advanced talks for another web show. And of course, she was praised a lot for Ekta’s web show ‘Broken but Beautiful’.”

Harleen Sethi doesn’t even want to talk about Vicky Kaushal or his marriage. “Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Vicky will tie the knot with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan next month.

