Akshay Kumar is gradually bouncing back at the Indian box office. It would be safe to say that 2025 has been the year of revival so far. Kesari Chapter 2 could soon become his second film to hit a century after Sky Force. But will he join the league of Vicky Kaushal that even Salman Khan failed to? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Akshay Kumar at the Indian Box Office (2025)

The year began with Sky Force, which ended up becoming a losing affair as it could recover only 84% of its total budget. Things have been better with Kesari Chapter 2, which is now the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is yet to conclude its box office run and has chances to hit a century.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar films at the Indian box office in 2025:

Sky Force: 134.93 crores

Kesari Chapter 2: 90.26 crores

Total: 225.19 crores

Will Akshay Kumar join Vicky Kaushal in the 500 crore club?

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is the only Bollywood actor to have grossed 500 crore+ at the Indian box office in 2025. His historical action drama Chhaava earned lifetime collections of 615.39 crores.

With Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar will need around 275 crore more in the kitty to join Vicky Kaushal and become the second Bollywood actor to mint 500 crore+ in 2025.

Despite huge expectations, Salman Khan’s Sikandar failed to achieve that mark, and with no other feature film on the cards for 2025, the achievement would not be possible!

Housefull 5 Box Office Potential

Housefull 5 is one of the most expensive Bollywood films made, with an estimated cost of 375 crores. The stakes are high, and it must earn double the investment (750 crores) in order to gain the ‘hit’ verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The pre-release buzz is massive, especially thanks to the teaser and the songs, which have struck chords with the audience. Hopefully, the trailer will live upto the expectations, leading to one of the biggest openings of 2025.

