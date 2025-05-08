Sunny Deol’s Jaat is refusing to surrender at the box office and in 28 days, it stands at a total collection of 90.18 crore in India. The film is heading towards the 100 crore mark, and while it seemed like a distant possibility due to Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf arriving on May 9, the ground is now clear after that film has taken a bold decision of moving to the OTT!

Sunny Deol now has a clean ground for at least another week at the box office, and it can definitely push the numbers over the weekend. However, looking at the pace of the film, it would still be a miracle if it touched the 100 crore mark!

Jaat Box Office Day 28

On the 28th day, the fourth Wednesday, May 7, Jaat earned 9 lakh at the box office. This is a drop from the previous day, which earned 11 lakh. Earning this much on a weekday for a film that arrived 27 days ago is significant!

Sunny Deol Earns More Than Sikandar!

Interestingly, Sunny Deol’s film is earning more than Salman Khan’s Sikandar at this point. On the 28th day, Sikandar earned only 1 lakh at the box office. Sunny Deol earned 9 times more than Salman Khan’s film!

Jaat registered an 800% higher collection than Salman Khan’s Sikandar on day 28. The action comedy is already Sunny Deol’s second highest-grossing film, surpassing Gadar’s lifetime collection of 77 crore. The film would settle at number 2 since it cannot even touch his highest-grossing film, Gadar 2, which earned 525.5 crore.

