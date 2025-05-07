Sunny Deol’s Jaat is in its last leg at the box office, but is still earning decent numbers at the worldwide box office, every single day. In 27 days, the worldwide total of the film stands at 119.35 crore worldwide. The film would finish its run with at the most 2 – 2.5 crore collection more.

Will It Hold Its Spot?

Sunny Deol is currently holding the spot for the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in 2025. However, with Raid 2 arriving fast, it would be interesting to see if Paaji maintains his spot or if Ajay Devgn will push him and his film out of the top 5 list!

Earlier, Sunny Deol pushed John Abraham’s The Diplomat with a gross worldwide collection of 53.56 crore out of the top 5 Hindi films of 2025 globally.

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office in India and worldwide after 27 days.

India net: 89.28 crore

India gross: 105.35 crore

Overseas gross: 14 crore

Worldwide gross: 119.35 crore

Will It Reach The Top 4?

It would be surprising if Sunny Deol‘s film manages to reach the fourth spot at the box office. However, it is a very dim possibility since Kesari Chapter 2 is growing at a steady pace, but Sunny Deol’s action comedy is in its last leg with diminishing numbers every single day!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 129.14 crore Jaat: 119.35 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

