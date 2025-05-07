Suriya’s Retro has been witnessing a sharp drop at the box office after a roaring start on day 1. After an opening day of 19.25 crore, the film stands at a total of 48.9 crore at the box office. While it would touch the 50 crore mark before week 1 for sure, a 100 crore club is still a distant dream!

Budget & Recovery

The action film has been mounted on a budget of 65 crore at the box office and it has managed to recover only 75% of its budget. The film still needs to earn 16.1 crore for the entire budget recovery and for the film to enter the success zone!

Retro Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, May 6, Retro earned 2.35 crore at the box office. This was a drop of almost 30% from the previous day, which brought 3.4 crore to the box office. In fact, Tuesday was the lowest-earning day for Suriya’s film.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Suriya’s action drama at the box office.

Day 1, Thursday: 19.25 crore

Day 2, Friday: 7.75 crore

Day 3, Saturday: 8 crore

Day 4, Sunday: 8.15 crore

Day 5, Monday: 3.4 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: 2.35 crore

Total: 48.9 crore

3rd Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025

Suriya has delivered the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, and from here on, it will be a very long journey to reach the second spot. In fact, it would be a shocking surprise if Suriya managed to get the second spot!

Surpasses Most Profitable Tamil Film

Retro has surpassed the most profitable Tamil of 2025. Madha Gaja Raja, with its profit of over 224.6%, is the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. While it was the third-highest Tamil grosser of 2025 as well, Suriya’s film has surpassed its lifetime and claimed the spot.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025.

Good Bad Ugly: 153.43 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Retro: 48.9 crore* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.71 crore

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn Earns 87% Of The Lifetime Total Of Part 1, Claiming 5th Spot In The Top 10 Highest Grossers Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News