Ajay Devgn’s Raid is maintaining a stronghold at the box office, bringing a total net collection of 88.75 crore in India after six days. The Raj Kumar Gupta film is aiming for 100 crore club entry at the box office before the second weekend.

Raid 1 Box Office

The first part of the franchise earned 101.54 crore at the box office and was a hit due to its budget of 48 crore. The film churned out a profit of 111.54% and was loved by the audiences.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

On the sixth day, Tuesday, May 6, Raid 2 earned 7.45 crore at the box office, which was a minimal drop from the previous day’s 7.47 crore. The film might end the week 1 at 100 crore total!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the drama film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta at the box office.

Day 1, Thursday: 19.71 crore

Day 2, Friday: 13.05 crore

Day 3, Saturday: 18.55 crore

Day 4, Sunday: 22.52 crore

Day 5, Monday: 7.47 c r ore

c ore Day 6, Tuesday: 7.45 crore

Total: 88.75 crore

Raid VS Raid 2

The part 1 of the franchise earned 101.45 crore in total and Raid 2 has already earned 87% of the lifetime earnings of part 1. It is mostly two days away from surpassing the entire lifetime collection of the film. Currently, part 2 has earned almost 58% higher than the 6-day total of part 1. The first part of the film opened at 10 crore at the box office and earned 58.39 crore in the first six days.

5th Highest Grossing Film

Ajay Devgn has delivered the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and will axe Sunny Deol’s Jaat tomorrow to claim the fourth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 615.39 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Sikandar: 129.95 crore Jaat: 89.28 crore* Raid 2: 88.75 crore* Kesari Chapter 2: 83.12 crore* The Diplomat: 40.73 crore Deva: 33.97 crores Emergency: 20.48 crore Fateh: 18.87 crore

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 19: Sees A 50% Growth But Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Film Is A Washout!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News