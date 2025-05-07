The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is disappointment at the box office. Though it started off on a strong note, the movie fell prey to the negative reviews from the masses and the critics alike. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a good growth of almost 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.75 crores.

However, despite this growth, the Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is a lost cause now. The film is most likely to wrap up below 13 crores and is a complete washout. It is also facing some tough competition from the latest South releases and there is little or no hope left for it now.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs

Day 12: 22 lakhs

Day 13: 22 lakhs

Day 14: 14 lakhs

Day 15: 1 lakhs

Day 16: 2 lakhs

Day 17: 2 lakhs

Day 18: 2 lakhs

Day 19: 3 lakhs

Total: 12.75 crores

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a scale of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.75 crores, the film has only covered 28.97% of its budget. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

