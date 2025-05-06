The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is a lost cause now. The movie is turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 2 lakhs. The day-wise collection of the film remained stagnant ever since 16th day. Before that, the movie had amassed 1 lakh on its 15th day.

This means that the movie saw a growth of around 50% since its 16th day. The total India net collection of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi comes to 12.72 crore. The movie will most likely wrap up below 13 crores.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs

Day 12: 22 lakhs

Day 13: 22 lakhs

Day 14: 14 lakhs

Day 15: 1 lakhs

Day 16: 2 lakhs

Day 17: 2 lakhs

Day 18: 2 lakhs

Total: 12.72 crores

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a budget of 44 crores. With its India net collection of 12.72 crores, the movie has covered only 28% of its budget. The negative reviews from the masses and critics alike also heavily impacted the movie. It has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 5: Recovers 33% Of The Budget, But Is It Enough?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News