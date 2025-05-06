After Zapuk Zupuk‘s failure, all eyes were set on Ata Thambaycha Naay, but unfortunately, it is performing at lower levels. Backed by a strong cast, the film was expected to perform well, but the collection hasn’t been up to the mark. In the 4-day extended opening weekend, it amassed a fair sum, and to give itself a chance, the film needed to score well on Monday, but that didn’t happen. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 5!

Released on May 1, the Marathi drama received positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. Yes, there’s movement at ticket windows, but the numbers are failing to meet high expectations. In the past, we have seen actors like Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav deliver big hits, but the momentum is missing this time.

Ata Thambaycha Naay underperforms on day 5

On the opening day, Ata Thambaycha Naay made 45 lakh. On the second day, it witnessed a big drop and earned 14 lakh. On day 3, another 17 lakh came in. On day 4, the film picked up again and earned 40 lakh. Yesterday, on day 5, it earned just 16 lakh. If we compare this with Friday’s 14 lakh, there’s a slight growth, but it’s clearly not enough.

Friday’s collection in itself was low, and considering positive word-of-mouth, Ata Thambaycha Naay was expected to do better on its first Monday. Overall, the film has earned 1.32 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days.

Recovers over 30% of the budget!

Reportedly, Ata Thambaycha Naay is made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this budget, the film has earned 1.32 crores. If calculated, it has recovered 33% of the total cost and needs just 2.68 crores more to recover the entire budget. However, considering the pace, it seems that the film might fail to cover the remaining distance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Retro Box Office Collection Day 5: Beats Veera Dheera Sooran To Become Kollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News