Suraj Chavan’s Zapuk Zupuk has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film was theatrically released last Friday. On the opening day itself, it earned a shockingly low number, and since word-of-mouth was mixed, there was no sign of a bounce back over the weekend. On weekdays, the situation is even worse. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

Reception of the film

The Marathi comedy-drama was released on April 25. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. The actors’ performance and some fun moments are being praised, while the film’s lack of depth and inconsistent screenplay are being criticized. Even among the ticket-buying audience, reactions are mixed, and there’s no excitement around the film.

Zapuk Zupuk is a big disaster!

Since Suraj Chavan became a household name after he won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, his popularity was expected to draw audiences to theatres, but that didn’t happen. In fact, on the first day itself, there were reports suggesting shows at several locations were cancelled due to a lack of audience. The picture has been the same till now.

After earning just 20 lakh on day 1, Zapuk Zupuk didn’t show the required growth and ended the opening weekend at just 65 lakh. On Monday, it earned just 12 lakh, followed by 17 lakh on Tuesday. Overall, the film has earned a dismal 94 lakh net at the Indian box office in 5 days, as per Sacnilk.

From here, the Suraj Chavan starrer won’t go anywhere and will wrap up its run after spending another week in theatres.

More about the film

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Zapuk Zupuk also stars Jui Bhagwat, Indraneil Kamat, Miling Gawli, and others in key roles. It is backed by Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde Productions. While the official budget isn’t disclosed, the estimated cost of the film is said to be around 5 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: HIT 3 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Excellent Start Of 20 Crore+ On The Cards, Nani To Deliver His Career-Best Opening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News