HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, is scheduled for a grand release tomorrow. The film stars Nani in the lead role and is expected to rake in massive numbers at the Indian box office. As far as advance booking reports are concerned, it’s clear that there will be a blast tomorrow. But will it be able to match the day 1 collection of Dasara? Let’s find out by going through the day 1 prediction report!

About the film

The upcoming Telugu action thriller is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. It serves as the third installment in the HIT franchise. Nani has also come on board as a co-producer of the biggie. Interestingly, it has secured the adult certification from the censor board.

Sequel factor, exciting promo, and an adult certificate!

Thanks to the goodwill of the previous two installments, HIT 3 is enjoying a genuine interest on the ground level. Nani’s addition to the main lead has raised the excitement level. The trailer has received majorly positive reactions. The actor is looking in top form, and the film promises to be a ride filled with adrenaline-rush moments, bloodshed, and an exciting big-screen experience.

In the present scenario, receiving an adult certificate from the censor board isn’t bad at all. With smart marketing, films can benefit from an 18+ rating. We have seen how films like Animal and Marco attracted audiences due to their ‘A’ rating. Even in the case of the Nani starrer, moviegoers are excited to catch the brutal content on the big screen.

HIT 3 to benefit from the holiday

Tomorrow is Labor Day, a holiday in the Telugu states, which will significantly impact HIT 3. Already, pre-sales are excellent, and strong walk-ins will be seen due to the holiday. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be enough to post a massive total on the board.

Career-best opening for Nani?

Considering all factors in favor, HIT 3 aims to earn an excellent 23-25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This will be a superb score, and if word-of-mouth is positive, the collection might even go higher.

With the predicted range, HIT 3 will fight with Dasara‘s 23.20 crores to be the biggest opener for Nani. As of now, the HIT threequel looks in a comfortable position to beat Dasara and be the career-best opener for the actor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

