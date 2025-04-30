Naslen’s superhit Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana is roaring at the box office with a collection of 42.1 crore in India and a gross collection of 68.66 crore worldwide in only 20 days. In India, the film is inching towards the 50 crore mark and might reach it as the film has arrived with a Telugu version as well!

5th Most Profitable Indian Film

Naslen’s sports comedy, directed by Khalid Rahman, is the fifth most profitable Indian film of 2025. It is mounted on a budget of only 12 crore and has churned out a profit of 30.1 crore at the box office, delivering a 250.8% return on its investment.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 20

On the 20th day, the third Tuesday, April 29, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 21 lakh at the box office, which is a drop of 19% from the previous day, which brought 26 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the upcoming holiday on May 1 boosts the film with an extended long weekend.

Will It Reach The Top 3

In order to reach the top 3 most profitable Indian films of 2025, Naslen’s film needs to surpass the profits made by Court: State VS A Nobody. The film has to churn out a total collection of 48.7 crore. Court: State VS A Nobody earned a profit of 306.4%, and Naslen’s film needs to touch this number.

Alappuzha Gymkhana needs to earn almost 6.6 crore more at the box office to match the profit made by Court: State VS A Nobody and will be the thirrd most profitable Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava and Rekhachithram. Well looking at the pace of the Telugu version, the film might work!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Only 22% Of The Budget Recovered, Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer To Wrap Up Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News