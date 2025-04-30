Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, and Siju Sunny, has already amassed a good total at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has performed well and will cover some distance in the next few days. However, with Mohanlal’s Thudarum going strong at ticket windows and creating records, the film might suffer a bigger dent. Keep reading for the detailed collection report of 20 days!

Maranamass posts a winning total in 20 days!

The Malayalam black comedy film was released on April 10, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the concept, genuine laughter, and the overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. This helped it earn enough traction at ticket windows.

On day 20, yesterday, Maranamass fell below the 10 lakh mark for the first time, earning an estimated 8 lakh. Overall, it has earned 18.56 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 21.90 crore gross.

To miss the super-hit tag?

Reportedly, Maranamass is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 18.56 crore net. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 10.56 crores. Calculated further, it includes 132% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To be a super-hit affair, it needs 150% returns, which will happen when the film earns 20 crores. So, the Basil Joseph starrer needs just 1.44 crores to be a super-hit affair. However, Mohanlal‘s Thudarum is expected to dominate the show/screen count this Friday onwards, especially in Kerala. Also, Alappuzha Gymkhana is doing well in the state. So, Basil Joseph’s film might struggle to mint decent numbers.

The jump over this weekend will determine Maranamass’s closing journey. While it’s already a clean hit, it can become a super-hit at the Indian box office. Let’s see what happens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Mohanlal Is Less Than 3 Crores Away From Creating History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News