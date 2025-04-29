Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana is achieving unbelievable targets at the box office. With a collection of 41.63 crore at the box office in 19 days, it is the second-highest and second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 already.

However, it would be absolutely impossible for Naslen to beat Mohanlal’s top Malayalam grosser of 2025. In fact, it would not be easier for Naslen to hold the second spot for long since Mohanlal’s Thudarum is arriving with a force for the top spots!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 19

On the 19th day, the third Monday, April 28, Alappuzha Gymkhana brought 26 lakh at the box office. This is a major drop from the previous day’s 1 crore, but the drop is not a concern since the previous day was a Sunday. In fact, it is a celebration that the film is still earning huge on the weekends.

Naslen Wins The Clash!

Interestingly, the sports comedy arrived at the box office with two other Malayalam releases – Bazooka and Maranamass. While Basil Joseph’s Maranamass is still earning and is currently the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, Mammootty’s Bazooka is a complete washout!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Collection

Alappuzha Gymkhana has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore and in 19 days, with a collection of 41.63 crore, it has churned out a profit of 247% at the box office. This figure would keep growing as the Telugu version of the film is also earning very strongly at the Tollywood box office!

Will Naslen Beat Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava?

Currently, the most profitable Indian film of 2025 is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava with a profit of 373.1%. Naslen’s film is now only 15.1 crore away from axing this profit, as it needs a total collection of 56.7 crore to beat Vicky Kaushal’s film. It would be an interesting battle if this happens!

