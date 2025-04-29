Mohanlal is beating time as he races towards the top spot for the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The superstar is moving at such a swift pace that it is unbelievable. In fact, in four days, Thudarum stands at a total of 31.35 crore at the box office in India.

Only 25 Lakh Away From The Next Milestone

The thriller film is now only 25 lakh away from beating Officer On Duty which stands at a total of 31.60 crore at the box office. Mohanlal’s film is currently the fourth highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 with 25 lakh away from Officer On Duty.

Thudarum Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, April 28, Thudarum earned a total of 7 crore at the box office. This might be a drop of 33.3% from the previous day, which brought 10.5 crore at the box office, but it is an exciting number that passes the Monday test with confidence, earning higher than the opening day!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Mohanlal and Shobana’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 8.6 crore

Day 3: 10.25 crore

Day 4: 7 crore

Total: 31.35 crore

Fourth Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025

In four days, Mohanlal is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, surpassing every single Mollywood grosser except for L2: Empuraan, Alappuzha Gymkhana & Officer On Duty.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 in India.

L2: Empuraan: 106.6 crore* Alappuzha Gymkhana: 41.63 crore* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Thudarum: 31.35 crore* Rekhachithram: 27 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

